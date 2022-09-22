Villagers living on golf course worried about expanding sinkhole

Villagers living on a championship golf course are worried about an expanding sinkhole.

The sinkhole has opened up about 100 feet from the 6th green of the Ashley Meadows Nine of the Lopez Legacy Championship Golf Course.

“Wednesday, it was the size of a card table. This morning, it is the size of a Greyhound bus, and about six to 7 feet deep,” said Harry Miller of the Village of Briar Meadow.

He said that a huge area of “casual” water that had accumulated due to recent rains, has gone down the hole.

The golf course remains open and The Villages Golf Division has been mum on the topic.

Neighbors said they are worried about the sinkhole and are fearful it will continue to expand.

This sinkhole is located on the championship golf course which is owned by the Developer, thus it is on private property.

Earlier this month, the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors learned it would cost $90,000 to repair a sinkhole which opened up this summer at the end of a resident’s driveway in the Village of Springdale.

Briarwood and Springdale are both located in CDD 4.

Two homes in CDD 4 were severely damaged by sinkholes in February 2018. Residents of CDD 4 were hit later that year with a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessment to pay for repairs to infrastructure around that sinkhole site. Those repairs cost about $1.2 million.