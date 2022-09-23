83 F
The Villages
Friday, September 23, 2022
By Staff Report
Harriet Patricia Cardy of Lady Lake, FL passed away on September 18, 2022.

She is survived by her brothers Robert Johnson and Harold Johnson, children Garry Cardy and Shelia Price; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold M. Johnson and Mae M. Johnson, her brothers Michael Johnson and John Johnson, husband Fredrick Cardy, children Freddy Cardy, Mark Cardy and Tiffany Naugle.

Pat was 76 years old and born in Milan Indiana on November 30, 1945. Her career began as a nurse’s aid for many years before becoming a loving mother of five children. She retired from Walt Disney Kinder Care. A remarkable, sweet and caring woman who always put others before herself. Her personality was contagious to everyone she met and was then forever in their heart.

A celebration of life will be held at Northside Christian Church, 3115 Eagles Nest Road, Fruitland Park, FL Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12:00pm.

