Golfers needed for Vietnam Veterans of America tourney

By Staff Report

Golfers are needed for the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 10th annual charity golf tournament.

The tourney will take place Monday, Oct. 3 at Bonifay Country Club.

The tournament will feature a hole-in-one chance to win a Toyota car or a golf cart, a putting contest raffle with a $5,000 cash prize and other tournament prizes including $50 restaurant gift cards.

Check-in will start at 10 a.m. with a free buffet lunch at 11 a.m. catered by the Bonifay restaurant.

For more information, visit www.vva1036.org or contact Bob Alt at [email protected] or by phone at (608) 354-2474.

