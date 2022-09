More than 70 artists will exhibit their work next month at the Visual Arts Association Fall Festival of Art.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Rohan Recreation Center.

Artists will be showing their 2-D and 3-D work.

The public is invited and admission is free.

Last year, the VAA celebrated its 25th anniversary of making art in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.