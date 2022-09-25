77.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Mourning Doves At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report

These mourning doves at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve only had eyes for each other. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing her photo!

Share your own photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

