Resident of The Villages hoping to win freedom after Margarita Republic arrest

A resident of The Villages is hoping to win his freedom after an arrest last month at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been lodged since Aug. 27 at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $6,500.

The public defender’s office has argued that the bond is too high and that Watkins does not have the “financial means” to come up with the money. A motion has been filed in Lake County Court for reduction of bond. A hearing has been set for Oct. 20.

Watkins, who was identified by his Massachusetts driver’s license, was “screaming and dumping an alcoholic beverage on himself in the middle of the roadway,” at about 2 a.m. Aug. 27 at the nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was also a “loud commotion” with people “yelling from the bar area.”

Watkins “appeared to be heavily intoxicated.” He told officers he was going to walk home, but officers suggested he take a cab out of concern for his safety. Watkins refused and said he would be going to jail instead.

Watkins was handcuffed and placed into a patrol car. He banged his head twice on the side of the patrol car and Lake EMS was summoned to the scene. Watkins began kicking at officers and was placed in a four-point restraint. He also screamed racial slurs and obscenities at the officers. He began spitting at police and he was put in a spit mask for the protection of the officers and EMS personnel. He was found to be in possession of marijuana.