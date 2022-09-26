89.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 26, 2022
Sumter County commissioners approve emergency declaration ahead of Ian

By David Towns

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency Monday at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza.

The declaration came ahead of the anticipated arrival of Ian, which could develop into a major hurricane.

Sumter County will have self-service sand and sandbags available at the Lake Panasoffkee Regional Recreation Park, 1589 CR 459, Lake Panasoffkee daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

Chairman Craig Estep, far right, and his fellow commissioners approved the emergency declaration Monday morning

To obtain the sand and sandbags, residents will need to provide proof of residence within Sumter County and should bring a shovel if they have one. Residents pick up sandbags, fill them, and place them in their vehicles. There is a 10-sandbag limit per vehicle.

Sandbags should be used to restrict floodwaters from entering houses via doorways, garages, and entryways. Sandbags are not to be used to provide a barricade around homes or property.

