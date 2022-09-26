Sumter County commissioners approve emergency declaration ahead of Ian

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency Monday at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza.

The declaration came ahead of the anticipated arrival of Ian, which could develop into a major hurricane.

Sumter County will have self-service sand and sandbags available at the Lake Panasoffkee Regional Recreation Park, 1589 CR 459, Lake Panasoffkee daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

To obtain the sand and sandbags, residents will need to provide proof of residence within Sumter County and should bring a shovel if they have one. Residents pick up sandbags, fill them, and place them in their vehicles. There is a 10-sandbag limit per vehicle.

Sandbags should be used to restrict floodwaters from entering houses via doorways, garages, and entryways. Sandbags are not to be used to provide a barricade around homes or property.