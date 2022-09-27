78.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks Happy To Meet In The Village Of Fenney

By Staff Report

These black-bellied whistling ducks were so very happy to meet each other in the Village of Fenney. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

