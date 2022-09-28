74.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Walmart closes 170 stores across Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

By David Towns

Shoppers were surprised to find the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages was closed Wednesday morning ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian.

Store personnel placed large palettes in front of the entrances and shrink-wrapped the fuel pumps at the gas station to send a clear message that its operations have been shut down. The store at Sarasota Plaza closed at 10 a.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday and the doors were barricaded with palettes.
Gas pumps were wrapped in plastic at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza.

Walmart has closed about 170 stores and Sam’s Club locations in Florida out of concern for associates and customers. Walmart did not announce when stores will be reopening.

