Local officials deserve praise for preparation prior to Hurricane Ian

The tri-county region has escaped Hurricane Ian relatively unscathed and while much of that has to do with the storm’s southern path, preparedness was also key.

There are plenty of unseen folks who deserve praise for the preparation efforts.

Let’s start with the men and women at The Villages District Office. Days ahead of the storm, they cranked up the irrigation system to reduce the levels in the retention ponds, which are key to protecting our community from flooding. The pond levels were already high, so every inch mattered. Kudos to them and for their ongoing efforts to explain to residents why this is so important. In addition the recreation staff put away pool furniture and Community Watch got the gate arms down. Finally, the wise decision was made to close pools, recreation centers and golf courses. It helped protect staff as well as send a clear message to Villagers to stay home.

Our three counties – Sumter, Marion and Lake – did a fine job in opening shelters, providing sandbags and other services to protect people and property. A great deal of organization and planning goes into these efforts. We appreciate all their hard work!

Finally, kudos to the business community from Walmart and Publix down to the local restaurant owners. Closing their doors was the right decision to protect their employees and to take away the temptation for residents to venture out.

Last, but not least, a tip of the hat to residents who stocked up on water, had a preparation plan and filled their gas tanks. Yes, it was a headache when store shelves were bare and gasoline became hard to find, but it showed that we’ve learned the necessity of being prepared.

While we escaped the pain of Hurricane Ian, many of our neighbors did not. Let’s keep them in mind in the coming days and reach out with contributions through your favorite (and trusted) church or charity. And if you can, roll up your sleeve and donate blood.