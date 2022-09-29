Publix stores in The Villages set to reopen on Friday morning

The Publix grocery stores are set to reopen on Friday morning.

The grocery store chain has announced the stores will reopen at 7 a.m., after closing for Hurricane Ian.

The Village Publix stores include:

• Publix at La Plaza Grande at Spanish Springs

• Publix at Spanish Plaines Plaza

• Publix at Southern Trace Plaza

• Publix at Colony Plaza

• Publix at Grand Traverse Plaza

• Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza

• Publix at Magnolia Plaza

The lone exception is the Publix at Mulberry Grove which reopened at Thursday, according to the Publix website.