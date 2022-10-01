59.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 1, 2022
By Staff Report
Frederick Adam Leidner, 89, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away September 27, 2022, at The Villages Hospice House, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Charlotte Leidner who preceded him on October 3, 2021.

Frederick was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, son of the late Frederick A. and Helen M. Leidner. He was a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Navy and lifetime member of the Lady Lake American Legion. Fred served with the Honor Guard for many years. Prior to his retirement he was a pilot for Whirlpool Corporation.

Frederick is survived by daughters, Barbara Bredensteiner and her husband Michael of Campbellsville, KY and Judith Ann Roberts of Milo, IA and a son, Frederick J and his wife Theresa of El Paso, TX. He has 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Memorial graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5964 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL.

Photos

