Sinkholes open up at golf course in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian

Two sinkholes have opened up at a golf course in The Villages in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The pair of sinkholes are at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course, which is located in Community Development District 2. The sinkholes, which have been marked off by yellow tape, are not far from the multi-modal path off El Camino Real in the Village of Santiago.

Hurricane Ian arrived Wednesday in The Villages and departed Thursday, depositing plenty of rain and bringing plenty of wind.

After Hurricane Irma in 2017, sinkholes were a real problem. There was a sinkhole at the Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course and a sinkhole off Markridge Loop by Hole #3 of the Jacaranda nine at Cane Garden Country Club. A sinkhole, estimated to be 30-feet wide and 12-feet deep opened up in the Village of Santiago. A pond in the Village of Alhambra was also plagued with sinkholes.