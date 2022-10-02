Don’t get scammed while trying to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Thinking of donating to hurricane relief? Our friends at Seniors vs. Crime are warning that you better be sure you don’t get scammed.

Before sending your money to a charity, there are some resources you can use to ensure that your money is being used the way you want it to be.

The IRS – On the IRS website – www.irs.gov. you can see if your organization is listed as a 501(c)3. Make sure the charity is an actual charity.

Charity Navigator – www.charitynavigator.org. One thing you will want to know is what percentage of your donation, after costs, goes directly to the cause? Some charities are lean when it comes to overhead – the American Red Cross, for example, uses less than 10% of its budget for administrative and fundraising expenses therefore spending more than 90% of its income on programs that directly benefit the community,

In Florida, charities must register with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and you are entitled to obtain a copy of registration documents and a financial statement. To obtain this information, you may call the Department at 1-800-HELP-FLA or visit their website at www.800helpfla.com. Additionally available from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is the Gift Givers’ Guide. The Guide offers information on a charity’s spending, including how much the charity spends on administrative and fundraising expenses as opposed to the actual work of the charity. Access the Gift Givers’ Guide at www.800helpfla.com and click on the Gift Givers’ Guide.

If you want to help those impacted by a disaster, be sure the help you send gets to the intended parties. Donate safely and wisely.