National Night Out set Tuesday at First Responders Recreation Center

This year’s National Night Out will take place at First Responders Recreation Center.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the new recreation center.
The event will include police and fire displays, food and a chance to meet local first responders and law enforcement.
Participants in the event will include:
Fruitland Park Police Department
Lady Lake Police Department
Wildwood Police Department
Leesburg Police Department
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
Marion County Fire Rescue
The Villages Public Safety Department