Monday, October 3, 2022
Lady Lake salutes longtime police detective upon his retirement

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake officials saluted a longtime police detective upon his retirement.

Stewart “Butch” Perdue was honored Monday night during the Lady Lake Commission meeting.

Police Chief Robert Tempesta said it was a “bittersweet” moment saying goodbye to Perdue, who began his law enforcement career in 1980.

Detective Butch Perdue is flanked by his wife Kristina and Police Chief Robert Tempesta
Detective Butch Perdue is flanked by his wife Kristina and Police Chief Robert Tempesta. Perdue was presented with his gun and badge as an appreciation for his service.

Perdue spent more than 25 years with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He was a K-9 officer, school resource officer and dive team member while serving with the sheriff’s office.

Upon his retirement, he began a decade-long career with the Lady Lake Police Department.

In 2014, Perdue was named the Lady Lake Police Department’s Officer of the Year honor along with Ronald Michaud. They were saluted for investigating the death of a little girl and a purse-snatching at the TJ Maxx store at Rolling Acres Plaza. Their work ultimately resulted in a guilty verdict in the little girl’s death and the purse snatcher was apprehended.

In his farewell remarks, Perdue saluted his fellow officers in the Lady Lake Police Department.

“They are your frontline. They are the ones the public meets on a daily basis,” Perdue said.

