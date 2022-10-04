Chili’s restaurant server arrested after traffic stop in The Villages

A Chili’s restaurant server was arrested after a traffic stop in The Villages.

David Wallace III, 29, of Summerfield, was driving in the wee hours Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran his license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

During the traffic stop, the officer found that Wallace has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended, one in 2014 and the other in 2015. His license was suspended again this past June.

Wallace was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.