DUI suspect with empty vodka bottle tells cops ‘I’m hammered’

A drunk driving suspect with an empty vodka bottle in his vehicle told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, “You know I’m hammered.”

Dispatch had received a report of a suspicious vehicle last week during Hurricane Ian in the area of County Road 216 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

When a deputy found the blue Honda CRV, 58-year-old Richard Robert Vaicekauskas of Summerfield was reclined in the driver’s seat. When the deputy asked why he was pulled to the side of the road, Vaicekauskas explained he was “just trying to sober up.” A empty bottle of vodka was spotted on the floorboard of the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point told deputies, “You know I’m hammered.”

He provided breath samples that registered .220 and .221 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.