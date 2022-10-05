80.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Apartment dweller allegedly attacks man friend who refused to reveal destination

By Staff Report
An apartment dweller allegedly attacked a man friend who indicated he was leaving, but refused to reveal his destination.

Laura Ashley Simms, 33, who lives at the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road on Tuesday night began asking the man where he was going and struck him in the face when he refused to answer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man took actions in self defense, “by placing her in a front shoulder lock” and “wrapping her arm around the bottom of her face to keep her from striking him.” He attempted to call 911 “multiple times,” but each time Simms knocked the phone out of his hand.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man had “multiple lacerations on the face, consistent with being physically struck.”

Simms was arrested on a felony charge of depriving use of 911 and a misdemeanor charge of battery. The New York native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $1,000.

