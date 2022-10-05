Sex offender jailed after allegedly knocking out man’s oxygen hose

A Summerfield sex offender was jailed after knocking out a man’s oxygen hose during an alleged attack.

Gordon Gridley, 52, was arrested on a felony charge of battery after allegedly attacking the man who is completely dependent on an oxygen intake hose and has a colostomy bag, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on the scene Monday, they found the man had suffered two lacerations on his right forearm, which were actively bleeding.

A woman who witnessed the attack said Gridley had pushed the other man to the ground. Gridley claimed the other man had “lost his balance.”

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Gridley had been convicted in 2002 in Oklahoma on charges of rape by instrumentation and lewd molestation. He was sentenced to six years in prison.