73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
type here...

Sex offender jailed after allegedly knocking out man’s oxygen hose

By Staff Report
Gordon Gridley 1
Gordon Gridley

A Summerfield sex offender was jailed after knocking out a man’s oxygen hose during an alleged attack.

Gordon Gridley, 52, was arrested on a felony charge of battery after allegedly attacking the man who is completely dependent on an oxygen intake hose and has a colostomy bag, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on the scene Monday, they found the man had suffered two lacerations on his right forearm, which were actively bleeding.

A woman who witnessed the attack said Gridley had pushed the other man to the ground. Gridley claimed the other man had “lost his balance.”

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Gridley had been convicted in 2002 in Oklahoma on charges of rape by instrumentation and lewd molestation. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biden’s dementia

A Village of Mallory Square resident admits he’s not a mental health doctor, but he maintains he has the ability to recognize symptoms of dementia. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

A Village of Mallory Square resident recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau before booking a trip with a tour company holding an expo later this week in The Villages.

Why aren’t gas stations lowering their prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident asks why gas stations in The Villages have not begun lowering their prices.

Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas man urges his fellow Villagers to educate themselves about the law before making wholesale complaints about young people in The Villages

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos