Villagers will take stage this month in several benefit performances

Fall in The Villages, is a season of costumes, celebrations, giving and – maybe – peace.

At least it looks that way for these upcoming events:

On Sunday at 6 p.m. in Laurel Manor, the Village Sweeties Chapter of the Sweet Potato Queens hosts a formal masquerade ball to benefit Forward Paths. The non-profit organization helps young people who age out of the foster care system.

A limited number of tickets remain, and cost $25 per person. For information on the event call (404) 451-0141, or email [email protected].

Peace will be the theme of “Imagine….Peace,” a musical revue to benefit the Wildwood Soup Kitchen on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. Tickets start at $30.

There will be plenty of dancing and singing, along with good vibrations for a worthy cause. The show is described as, “filled with songs of peace, love, hope and encouragement.”

Singers include Sue Schuler, Billie Thatcher, Vince Morris and The Pops Chorus Folk Quartet.

Dance companies performing: Dance Synergy, Dance Fusion and Aloha ‘O Ka Hula.

The Villages Concert Band – directed by Jean Butler — celebrates its 20th anniversary with a concert Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Rd. in Lady Lake.

Pianist Sean Pollock will perform “Rhapsody In Blue.” The Southland Dixie Stompers will also perform.

Villager Joe Mankowski brings his piano magic to a Halloween Benefit Social, Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rose Plantation Restaurant. It’s located at 200 Rose Ave., Fruitland Park.

Tickets cost $79, and in addition to music, feature all you can eat dinner stations. Costumes or casual attire is required. Proceeds will benefit the Orange Blossom Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century. For information call (352) 805-4340.