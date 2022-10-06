Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa

A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Christian Alexander Meskil of Wildwood and he admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card, according to an arrest report. A search of the vehicle turned up a glass jar which held a green leafy substance determined to be marijuana.

A Taurus 9mm gun with a magazine was found tucked between the vehicle’s center console and the driver’s seat.

“The firearm was concealed so that only the grip of the firearm was exposed, and had no retention holster encasing the firearm,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Meskil said he did not possess a concealed carry permit.

He was arrested on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.