Phillip W. Giboney, 71, died October 1, 2022 in Summerfield, FL; born March 22, 1951 in Fulton, MO.

Phillip deeply loved his family. Had many friends. Loved his golf and golfing buddies. Looking forward to playing with them again in heaven.

He survived by his wife Gloria Giboney; son Justin Giboney; daughter Johnna DeHart; brothers Brian and Craig Giboney; step-daughters Alicia Clark and Trixie McPheeters; numerous grandchildren; and and numerous great-grandchildren.