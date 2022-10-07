Barbara Joan Wallace, age 79, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 30, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Barbara was born on December 13, 1942, in Franklin, PA to her parents, Paul and Nina (Synder) McWilliams. She graduated from Wattsburg High School. She started her career with the Erie Times News and GAF before accepting a position with the US Postal Service in 1973. She started as a City Letter Carrier, Secretary for the Postmaster of Erie, PA, and then served as the Postmaster of Fairview, PA for over 20 years. She eventually retired with 32 years of Postal Service.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, visiting with friends, and playing with her grandchildren. Her family and friends will always remember her as a beautiful, loving person.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard M Wallace, of The Villages, FL; her son Philip Longstreet (Heidi) of McKean, PA; grandson, Collin Longstreet, of Erie, PA; step children, Shawn Wallace (Jill) of Erie, PA; Jason Wallace of Erie, PA; Leah Castanon (Manuel) of Lakeland, FL; step grandchildren, Maxwell Wallace of Erie, PA; Olivia Castanon of Lakeland, FL; and Lucas Castanon of Lakeland, FL.

A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in Pennsylvania with her Family. The Family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support.