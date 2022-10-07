61.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 7, 2022
type here...

Barbara Joan Wallace

By Staff Report
Barbara Joan Wallace
Barbara Joan Wallace

Barbara Joan Wallace, age 79, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 30, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Barbara was born on December 13, 1942, in Franklin, PA to her parents, Paul and Nina (Synder) McWilliams. She graduated from Wattsburg High School. She started her career with the Erie Times News and GAF before accepting a position with the US Postal Service in 1973. She started as a City Letter Carrier, Secretary for the Postmaster of Erie, PA, and then served as the Postmaster of Fairview, PA for over 20 years. She eventually retired with 32 years of Postal Service.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, visiting with friends, and playing with her grandchildren. Her family and friends will always remember her as a beautiful, loving person.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard M Wallace, of The Villages, FL; her son Philip Longstreet (Heidi) of McKean, PA; grandson, Collin Longstreet, of Erie, PA; step children, Shawn Wallace (Jill) of Erie, PA; Jason Wallace of Erie, PA; Leah Castanon (Manuel) of Lakeland, FL; step grandchildren, Maxwell Wallace of Erie, PA; Olivia Castanon of Lakeland, FL; and Lucas Castanon of Lakeland, FL.

A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in Pennsylvania with her Family. The Family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Representing the Developer or the residents?

A Village of Belvedere resident looks the the Florida House race and asks if the candidates will represent the Developer of The Villages or the residents of the community.

A question of leadership

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about leadership.

Angry people strike out in angry ways

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident warns angry people can strike out in angry ways and cites a frequent letter writer to Vilages-News.com.

Floridians must demand an end to lawsuit abuse

The executive director of Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse argues that it’s time for residents of the Sunshine State to stand up and demand change.

DeSantis using Hurricane Ian to raise his national profile

The director or Faith in Florida contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is using Hurricane Ian to enhance his national profile. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos