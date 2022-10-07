83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 7, 2022
Villagers can talk to firefighters to learn about upcoming referendum

By Staff Report

Residents will have a chance to meet The Villages Public Safety Department front-line personnel after hours this month when they attend The Villages Market Nights.

This is an opportunity to meet the first responders serving  The Villages, learn more about the new fire apparatus and ambulance services and ask questions about the 191 Independent Fire Control and Rescue District that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The Villages Public Safety Department will be attending the following Market Nights this month:

Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square

  • Thursday, Oct.  20 from 5  to 9 p.m. at Brownwood Paddock Square

