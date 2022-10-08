76.2 F
By Staff Report
Kevin Butrico passed away Sept. 21, 2002. He was born in 1973.

Kevin was so full of life, always trying to make someone laugh or smile. He was a diehard Miami Dolphins and NY Ranger fan and during football and hockey season he reminded everyone. Kevin fought long and hard and endured so much while waiting to get called for his multi organ transplant. He handled every struggle with dignity and grace, he was so positive and strong. He touched and inspired so many people. To know him was to love him.

Kevin is survived by his parents Patrick and Anita, his three daughters Sekina, Hallie and Carley. His grandchildren Dominic, Lillyana and Francesca. His brother Patrick, sister Nicole and his nieces and nephews.

Kevin loved his family more than anything in this world. He was a chef by trade and worked at the top restaurants in NYC. Kevin was amazing in every way and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

