Col. U.S.A.F. (Ret) Lynn Ramey Wolfe, age 87, from The Villages, FL and Winchester, VA passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022. He was born and raised on the family farm near Hayfield, VA, the first born of Sloan and Gladys Ramey Wolfe on November 3, 1934. He attended Gainesboro and James Wood High Schools and graduated from VA Tech in 1956.

He was commissioned through the ROTC and spent over 30 years in the USAF as a pilot, flying numerous types of aircraft including air refueling tankers, (KC-97’s, Topeka, KS and KC-135’s, Goldsboro, NC) airlift cargo C-130’s (three years in Vietnam from Japan and Okinawa). In 1971 he was assigned to fly the Space Tracking Telemetry Aircraft EC-135’s at Patrick AFB, FL and Wright Patterson AFB, OH. These aircraft tracked space launches from anywhere around the world. He retired in 1987 at Vandenberg AFB, CA as the Commander of the Western Test Range.

During his career in the USAF he was awarded numerous badges, citations and service ribbons plus the following decorations: the Legion of Merit, The Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal w/10LC, Air Medal w/40CL, Air Force Commendations Medal, Combat Readiness Medal w/10CL, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Metal w/10CL, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/device and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Metal. His Air Force career included 24 years of flight operations, 700 hours of combat flying in Vietnam and a total of over 7700 flight hours.

He married Ann E. Legard from Leesburg, VA in 1956 and they have two children, a Son preceding him in death, Gregory Lynn Wolfe (Rosalinde) of Orlando, FL, one grandchild, Taylor Grace, and a Daughter, Brenda Ann Edwards of Winchester, VA. He was a member of Winchester B.P.O.E. and the Massanutten Antique Tractor Club.

Please direct any donations in his honor to the Mt. Olive Methodist Church of Winchester, 327 Mount Olive Rd, Winchester, VA 22602.

A visitation will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:30pm with a service to follow at 1pm held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.