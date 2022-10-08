Orval Hinkles Sadler, age 86 of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022.

He was born in Merritt, North Carolina in a farming and fishing community. He joined the Air Force in 1953, ended up in Korea, stationed in the Philippines and Taiwan. After his military service he settled in Texas to start his family with Rosemarie, who passed in 2020.

He is survived by his Son, Kevin Sadler, Daughter, D’Andra Ireland, daughter-in-law, Becky Sadler, grandchildren, Alex Sadler, Samantha Frank and Shelby Nava, as well as 3 great-grandchildren.

Orval loved fishing, golf and traveling with Rosie, his wife of 47 years.

Services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, The Villages, Florida on October 17, 2022 at 11AM, followed by interment at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW102nd Ave, Bushnell, Florida the same day.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the charity of your choice.