75.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 8, 2022
type here...

Tricolored Heron Flying Over Pond Beside The Village Of Bradford

By Staff Report

This beautiful tricolored heron was spotted flying over a pond beside the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Tricolored Heron Flying Over Pond Beside The Village Of Bradford
Tricolored Heron Flying Over Pond Beside The Village Of Bradford

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Lake Miona Walking Trail spending echoes what is happening in Washington D.C.

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the money spent on the Lake Miona Walking Trail rivals the kind of spending we see by out-of-control politicians in Washington, D.C.

Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats

A Village of Charlotte resident warns that Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats if she wins election to the U.S. Senate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We snuck in a walk on the Lake Miona Walking Trail

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reveals that she and her daughter snuck in a walk on the Lake Miona Walking Trail. She offers a “preview” of what the trail has to offer.

A big waste of our money

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the extremely narrow Lake Miona Walking Trail was a big waste of residents’ money.

Some people drink some people smoke

A reader of Villages-News.com is thrilled with a marijuana misdemeanor pardon issued by President Biden. She says that marijuana is not a crime!

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos