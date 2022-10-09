Bruce Hubbard Vining, 66, of The Villages, Florida passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born October 13, 1955, to Clayton and Betty (Hubbard) Vining. He was a graduate of Lisle High School and graduated with an MBA from the University of Illinois.

Bruce is survived by his children, Richard (Erin) Vining, Hadleigh (Dovid) Brandes, and Matthew (Azmina) Vining; his grandchildren, Audrey Vining, Moshe, Mordechai, Benyamin, and Shoshana Brandes, and Raehana and Owais Vining; his mother, Betty Vining; two siblings, Vicki (Robert) Geiger and Jennifer (Martin) Lavin; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton, and sister, Deborah Ryva.

Throughout his life, Bruce demonstrated a passion for work and thrived when being productive and helping others with his experience. He showed a penchant for chess at a young age and won many awards throughout his youth and college. Although no longer playing in tournaments, he was sharing his knowledge of chess by playing with his grandson by email and they were both cherishing the time. Bruce’s children most remember the time they spent with him building projects together such as Lego or model airplanes, and their strong, often fruitless, desire to beat him at chess.

Bruce began his career in 1979 as an IBM Systems Engineer in St. Louis, Missouri and then transferred to Rochester, Minnesota in 1985. He literally wrote the book on System APIs, releasing a second edition in 2007 and was a sought-after speaker on the subject. After moving to The Villages, Florida, Bruce jumped at the chance to work with Technology Solutions Group helping with the computer system he had designed during his time at IBM. He was respected and admired by his co-workers, and enjoyed his time working with them all.

In light of Bruce’s extensive collection of elephants and his lifelong interest in the animals, his family request contributions to the World Wildlife Fund at https://www.worldwildlife.org/.