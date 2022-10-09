84.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Villages Charter School students to perform in ‘The Sound of Music’

By Staff Report

The Villages Charter School students will perform in an upcoming production of “The Sound of Music.”

SMASH Productions presents Pinky Bigley who toured as Eponine and Cosette in the Les Miserables National Broadway tour as Maria Rainer (von Trapp) and Philadelphia and Orlando Opera singer Lee Mueller as Captain von Trapp. Tim Casey plays Max Detweiler, Kathy Chesley-Williams is the Baroness Elsa Schraeder and Bonnie Williams is the Mother Abbess. Local students from The Villages Charter School sing and dance as the von Trapp family children including Emily Veri as Liesel and Shay Yael as Rolf Gruber. Our hour of 14 Nuns led by Bonnie Williams as Mother Abbess will lift your spirits. 

Students from The Villages Charter School will perform in a production of “The Sound of Music.”

Hear your favorite music including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Something Good” and “The Sound of Music,” with a live six-piece band sung by the best Villages talent and local students. 

Bob Stehman is the show’s director and Susan Feinberg is the SMASH Producer. Mary Ann Rockenbach is musical director and Barbara Byers is the choreographer. This production is presented under license from R&H Theatricals and Concord Theatricals.

The Sound of Music” will take the stage in November at the Savannah Center. Tickets are on sale at all Villages Box Offices and thevillagesentertainment.com.  

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Villages Shrine Club. For more information go to smashproductionsfl.com.

