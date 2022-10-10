The Villages, Florida – Frederick G. Harris, Jr., 69, died peacefully in the company of loved ones and friends on September 27, 2022

Fred lived a wonderful life in Pennington and The Villages with his beloved and devoted wife Joan and so many friends made while enjoying life to its fullest. Fred was born in 1953 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Frederick G. Harris, Sr. and Marjorie E. Harris. Fred moved to Pennington, N.J., in 1964 with his family and graduated from Hopewell Valley Central High, where he was a notable thespian and was named the golf team MVP his senior year. After high school, Fred had thoughts of becoming a minister and ventured south for school at Maryville College, but ultimately returned to the Pennington area and graduated from Trenton State College (now the College of New Jersey) with a Bachelor of Science in social work and a Masters in public policy. Fred had a 30-year career with the NJ Department of Human Services, where he counseled and advocated for its most vulnerable residents to help them with their most essential residential and healthcare needs.

Fred had two transformational events in his life, the first was finding AA and sobriety in 1986, and the second, a few years later, was finding Joan Fasulo, with whom he shared nearly 30 years of life together as husband and wife. Joan was the love of his life, and he was always loving and thankful for her and the life they had together. For Fred, AA was a central part of his daily life, attending and leading daily AA meetings in Mercer County and Florida, and attending AA conventions all around the country. Fred was rightfully proud of his 36 years of sobriety and was always willing to share his story and accumulated AA wisdom to help others. In his last weeks of life, Fred received an outpouring of love and gratitude from so many he had taken in and mentored in AA. His minister once said to Fred, “you are a Disciple of Jesus, and this was your mission, and you did God’s work through your AA ministry.” Fred believed in the power of gratitude and was forever grateful that he was able to help so many achieve and maintain their sobriety.

Fred loved music and was a talented musician, and early on in his adult life, he loved playing his guitar in coffee houses and night spots where he would play and sing Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger anthems. He was an avid golfer throughout his life and enjoyed many rounds and a lot of companionship with friends on all the Mercer County courses and, like all golfers, was always working to improve his game. Fred loved his daily routines of going to the gym, the coffee shop, and AA meetings, where he knew everyone’s name and made many lifelong friends. With his NYC heritage, he was a passionate NY Yankees and Giants fan and loved to banter about the teams and their prospects for the season.

Fred was proud of being an Eagle Scout, and in addition to attaining the rank of Eagle, he earned all of Scouting’s other high awards in the Order of the Arrow and was awarded the Pro Deo et Patria (For God and Country) award. He was a camp counselor and traveled the country and Canada on various scouting adventures. Fred loved his family, his country, and God and often repeated the Serenity prayer: Lord,

give me the serenity to accept the things that I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Whenever you asked Fred how he was doing, he would reply: I’m doing great, truly grateful for every day. Fred will be dearly missed by his loved ones and friends, and all who knew him.

Fred is survived by his loving family: wife Joan Fasulo Harris; brother David S. Harris and his wife Frances and their children Elaine, Caroline, and Jack of Bronxville, NY; he was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Harris Kotora of Stockton, NJ, and his parents, Fred and Marge Harris.

Fred’s “Celebration of Life” will be at 10:00am on October 22, 2022 at Good News Church, 400 Executive Blvd., Leesburg, FL 34748.