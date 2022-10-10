77.5 F
Monday, October 10, 2022
By Staff Report
Myra Lee Husk nee Shifren, formerly Paskoff, of The Villages, FL., passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022.

Myra was born in Baltimore, MD on August 27, 1942 and is survived by her loving husband Richard ‘Dick’ Husk of 33 years, her adoring children Michael Paskoff of Baltimore, MD and Danielle Backus of Boynton Beach, FL. Also survived by her beloved grandchildren, (Bubbe’s boys) Zachary and Connor Paskoff and Tyler Backus as well as her great grandchildren Cole and Luna (Baby Lu) Paskoff. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephew Lynne Shifren and Sherri & Tom Giancola.

Myra graduated from Forest Park High School in 1960, married a few years later and raised children before beginning a lengthy, decorated career as a Federal Government employee with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Myra lived in Baltimore until retirement in 2001 took her to the beach in Bishopville, MD and eventually a full time life in The Villages, FL where she enjoyed hosting her family and friends and preparing seafood feasts for her guests.

Funeral service will be Sunday, October 9th, 1:00pm at Beyer’s Funeral Home located at 134 US-441, Lady Lake, FL. 32159 followed by a gathering of family and friends at 1856 Yankee Clipper Run, The Villages, FL., 32162

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in to any of the following charities:
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
American Cancer Society
Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation

 

