David Reed Pugh entered into eternal rest September 28, 2022 in The Villages, FL.

Beloved husband of Diana Pugh of 18 years; and survived by Carol (Tom) Carlyon, William Pugh, Donna Tennihill, Janet (James) Kiser; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Edwin Pugh and Marie Wojciechowski, and Esther Pugh.

A memorial will be held at First Baptist Church at The Villages October 17, 2022 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers family recommends donations be made to the church.