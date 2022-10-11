Joyce Carol Witlin

Loving Wife and Mother, Joyce Carol (Romanoff) Witlin, Joycie to her beloved Hubby Bill, was 76 when she passed. Joycie lived in Wildwood FL and passed on October 6, 2022. She was born in Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia, PA on January 15, 1946, to her beloved parents: Eugene and Anna (Feinstein) Romanoff. And she is survived by Bill Witlin, her cherished Husband, her Daughter Myrra and her Grand Daughter Morgan.

Joyce moved from Bucks County, PA to Florida around 2004. She was a devoted member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida and very proud of her Jewish faith and heritage. She was most definitely Jewish through and through.

Joyce was a “Glass Ceiling” breaker; a strong and motivated woman who paved the way for many others, especially in her career as a Mechanical Draftsman. In the 60’s she was the first woman Draftsman on the East coast, finishing her long career in 2015. Her chosen career posed may obstacles for her including but not limited to: misogynistic men, significantly lower pay than her male counterparts, and inferior supplies. She called it the “Boy’s Club,” but Joyce jumped every hurdle because she knew she was the first. She was paving the way for Women today.

Joycie is my Mother and has been a Hero to me for a very long time. She was a dedicated and caring person in whatever she undertook. she taught me independence and most importantly, the meaning of unconditional love.

This is the Joycie I remember.