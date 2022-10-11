Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep

After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community.

The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which has built 12,000 homes in Florida and in 2018 was ranked as the nation’s 75th largest home builder based on the number of closings. It would be the company’s first Sumter County project.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of a comprehensive plan amendment and to rezone the 157-acre property from agricultural to residential planned unit development.

Royal residents may appeal the decision to an administrative law judge.

“The buck doesn’t stop here,” said Royal resident Beverly Steele after the first vote. “We have other options.”

Making the motion to approve the plan amendment, Commissioner Doug Gilpin said the project should be endorsed unless there is a legal reason to oppose it.

He also criticized “the idea that a person can control someone else’s property.”

Commissioner Don Wiley cast the lone vote against both the amendment and the rezoning. The development is bordered by a 400-acre farm and a historic black cemetery.

“This to me seems like a checkerboard of development that doesn’t seem to fit the area that it’s in,” Wiley said.

David Caruthers, whose family farm is south of the proposed neighborhood, said he opposes the project.

“I want it to stay agriculture,” he said.

Samuel Albritton, owner of the property slated for development and a relative of Caruthers, said he wants to sell the land and buy another farm elsewhere.

“The farm is not possible to operate and make a profit,” Albritton said. “I don’t think we should be denied the right to sell our land for its best use.”

Steele said a plan to gain federal historic status for Royal is in the hands of state officials and she expects its approval. The designation would help preserve the community.

She said residents prefer “sensible growth,” such as cottage industries that would enhance the community’s rural character.

Royal residents also raised concerns about traffic and the development is expected to generate about 5,000 daily trips, according to a traffic study. The study also found about 65 percent of the trips would be south and away from Royal.

The developer has agreed to pay for a traffic signal at CR 229 and SR 44 as well as installation of turning lanes into the development.

Cliff Hughes said roads already are is disrepair and more traffic would worsen their condition.

“I can’t imagine having to live with so much heavy traffic,” said Levi Solomon.

Part of the property is located in a 100-year flood plain, but Matt Morris of Morris Engineering in Sarasota, who is working with the developer, said that situation can be remedied with detention ponds.