The Villages’ new ambulance service handled 189 calls in first 72 hours

The Villages Public Safety Department handled 189 calls in the first 72 hours after taking over the emergency transport service Oct. 1 in The Villages section of Sumter County.
Chief Edmund Cain provided a report on the status of the new ambulance service Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
Of those first 189 calls:
- 73 resulted in patient transport to UF Health-The Villages Hospital
- 11 resulted in patient transport to UF Health-The Villages Brownwood Freestanding ER
- 36 resulted in patient transport to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital
- 5 resulted in patient transport to Ocala Health Trailwinds Freestanding ER
- 4 resulted in patient transport to Ocala Regional Medical Center
- 1 resulted in patient transport to Ocala Health Summerfield Freestanding ER
- 59 resulted in no patient transport
Residents of The Villages had been alarmed by dangerously long wait times under the county’s contracted ambulance service, American Medical Response. Villagers sent a powerful message that they preferred their ambulance service be operated by The Villages Public Safety Department.