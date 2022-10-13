85 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Citrus Grove resident sworn into supervisor’s seat on CDD 13 Board

By Meta Minton
Mike Hoopfer
Mike Hoopfer

A Village of Citrus Grove resident has been sworn into a seat on the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors.

Tina Williamson took the oath and assumed a seat on the board during Thursday morning’s meeting at the Everglades Recreation Center.

She was recommended for an appointment to the board by Supervisor Mike Hoopfer, who announced he would be stepping down from the board. Hoopfer is the director of accounting for The Villages Commercial Property Management.

The term for the seat to which Williamson has been appointed runs through 2024.

