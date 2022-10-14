Joanne Webb, of the Village of Largo, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022 at the age of 82 while holding the hand of her husband, Ron Webb. Joanne and Ron met in grade school in St. Louis, Missouri, began dating in middle school and married at age 20, enjoying a loving marriage of over 61 years. Joanne is also survived by her daughter, Kimberly Webb, whom she and Ron were blessed to adopt in March of 1971 at nine weeks old, and her cousin Betty Chrum who lives in St. Louis.

Joanne was deeply devoted to her faith, enjoying the services, music and fellowship of New Covenant United Methodist Church. She looked forward to volunteering with Operation Shoebox, line dancing and sending supportive notes and emails to people she knew to be struggling or in need of a positive lift.

After graduating from Beaumont High School in St. Louis, Joanne worked at A.G. Edwards while Ron attended college at night. She became a full-time mother upon Kim’s arrival and became an Avon Representative once Kim started school. She had a very successful Avon career, winning trips for hitting sales targets most years. She and Ron loved to travel, taking trips all over the world when Ron retired. She also loved nature, music and art. Later in life, she discovered photography and took lovely photos during her early morning walks that she made into note cards.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18th, at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to one of these entities in Joanne’s name:

New Covenant UMC, ncumcfl.com;

Operation Shoebox, operationshoebox.com (Belleview, FL); and

American Bird Conservancy, abcbirds.org.