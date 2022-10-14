Original member of AAC honored for many contributions to The Villages

An original member of the Amenity Authority Committee has been honored for his many contributions to The Villages.

Carl Bell has stepped down after 14 years on the AAC. Bell, now 85, moved to The Villages in 1994.

During Wednesday’s meeting at Savannah Center, AAC Chairman Don Deakin read out a long list of Bell’s many contributions to The Villages.

“I remember the time, when residents were not allowed to drive their golf carts after dark on what was then called ‘Recreation Trails,” which we now know of as ‘Multi-Modal Paths’ and local neighborhood roads,” Deakin said.

“It was Carl Bell and a few of his colleagues who used logic and reasoning to convince each of the local governments in our area, including the City of Lady Lake, Lake County, Sumter County and Marion County to give their stamp of approval for us to drive our golf carts after ‘dark.’ But like Cinderella, we had a curfew. Ultimately, Carl and friends made a second trip to each Board of Commissioners and persuaded them that ‘Dark is Dark’ and we are mature adults who should be allowed to drive our carts 24/7/365. The rest is history,” Deakin said.

AAC member Ann Forrester agreed it was a significant achievement.

“You can drive your golf cart at night, and you can thank Carl Bell,” she said.

Other highlights include:

• Bell began as a Villages Homeowners Association (VHA) representative.