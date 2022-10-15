Any rational American could never vote for Trump again

To the Editor:

The last hearing of the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing was Thursday. If you didn’t watch or hear it, access the tape online. From the lips of White House insiders, General Milley (Chairman of Joint Chiefs), WH counsel Pat Cipollone, Mark Meadows and even Mitch McConnell – it is clear that Trump knew and admitted to several that he had lost the election, he had been told by ALL that there was NO election fraud and despite these he ignored the advice of attorneys, advisors, leading Republicans, family and WH counsel to concede the election and continued to lie to the MAGA mob, purposefully inciting them to overturn the election even onto violence. Also, he knew of and approved of the violence, and refused ALL efforts during the violence to call off the mob. The Secret Service knew and told him there were weapons in the Jan. 6 mob and weapons arrests had been made in D.C. on both Jan. 5 and 6 among demonstrators.

Most shocking was an order he gave and signed, after knowing he had lost the election, to “immediately withdraw ALL US military personnel from Somalia and Afghanistan.” The Pentagon was astounded and said it was not only impossible logistically to do – it was disastrous and would create chaos. The military did not forward the order.

Any rational American who loves our country and respects our Constitution could never vote for Trump again.

Sam Heughen

Village of Sanibel