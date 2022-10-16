64.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 16, 2022
By Staff Report
Theodore Joseph Bowen — “Teddy” — age 87 of the Villages, FL passed away on October 5, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Teddy was born on October 6, 1934, in Jersey City, NJ to his parents Kenneth and Mary (Bihuniak) Bowen. He resided in Brooklyn, NY until he retired to Orange County NY. Ted was a NYC Fireman and loved serving his community in that capacity. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife Ginger (Becklund); children – Debra Wyckoff of the Villages, FL, Patti Morgan of Spring Hill, FL, Teddy Jr. of Beacon, NY, Paula Cousins of Punta Gorda, FL; and stepson Randy Bollander of Lyndhurst, NJ.

Teddy will be remembered as a most generous, loving, happy person. His smile was a magnet to cheer all. He resided in Greenwood Lake, N.Y. for many years where he had a huge repertoire of friends before moving to Florida in 2018. Ted was a person who would make an impression on you when you would meet him and become a friend to you immediately. He will be dearly missed.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date in New York with his friends and family. Thank you all for your love and support.

