Patricia Glenn Rogers, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on October 15, 2022. She was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania in 1935 to James Thomas Glenn and Dorothy Beatrice Glenn.

Patricia, or Pat as she was known by friends and family, grew up in Lake County, Florida and graduated from Leesburg High School in 1953.

Pat continued her education at St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Jacksonville, FL where she graduated in 1956 as a certified register nurse anesthetist. Pat worked in Lake County for most of her career and ultimately retired from Waterman Memorial Hospital in Eustis.

Pat was a member of Lady Lake United Methodist Church. Among her hobbies were embroidery, baking for church bake sales, singing in the church choir and volunteering at her church’s food pantry.

Pat is survived by her three children: Debra Cochran (Kenny) of Bowdoin, Maine, James ‘Rick’ Johnston of Lady Lake, FL and Becky Staples (Ian) of Wesley Chapel, FL. She also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a family viewing at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL followed by a graveside service at Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg on Monday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated.