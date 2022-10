A Villager has been arrested on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence.

Michael K. McDonald, 62, who lives in the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was taken into custody on the warrant at 2:36 p.m. Thursday at his home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maryland native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.