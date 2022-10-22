78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 22, 2022
type here...

Villagers’ input sought on future of Paradise Recreation Center

By Staff Report

The Amenity Authority Committee is receiving input from residents and Resident Lifestyle Volunteer Groups throughout the entire Villages for facility enhancements, type of pool and other considerations for the rebuild of Paradise Recreation Center. The survey is available until Friday, Oct. 28.

If you have not already taken this SURVEY, you may access it by clicking the LINK below, or by visiting any recreation center in The Villages.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8YLKFHT

For additional information, please contact Recreation Administration by phone at 352-674-1800 or by email at [email protected].

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The squares are public areas

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes that the town squares in The Villages are public areas.

Let’s be fair to all

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion on the longtime Villager who was forced to cut down the hedges at the back of her home after more than two decades.

Parking is a problem at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says that parking can be a real problem at the town squares. She offers a suggestion.

Gates are much more of a problem than the squares

A Village of Pinellas resident contends that disregard for safety at the gates is a much bigger problem than the squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ron DeSantis has the right stuff

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says an executive must have several qualities to be successful and Gov. DeSantis has proven that he has them all.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos