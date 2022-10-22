Villagers’ input sought on future of Paradise Recreation Center

The Amenity Authority Committee is receiving input from residents and Resident Lifestyle Volunteer Groups throughout the entire Villages for facility enhancements, type of pool and other considerations for the rebuild of Paradise Recreation Center. The survey is available until Friday, Oct. 28.

If you have not already taken this SURVEY, you may access it by clicking the LINK below, or by visiting any recreation center in The Villages.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8YLKFHT

For additional information, please contact Recreation Administration by phone at 352-674-1800 or by email at [email protected].