Renovation work to begin in January at new Skechers store in The Villages

Renovation work is expected to begin in January at a new Skechers store in The Villages.

The shoe retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports, which closed its doors at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bids for the project are due the first week in November. A possible opening date for the store has not been disclosed.

Skechers USA, Inc. is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Calif. The company was founded in 1992 and is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States.