81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 24, 2022
type here...

Renovation work to begin in January at new Skechers store in The Villages

By Staff Report

Renovation work is expected to begin in January at a new Skechers store in The Villages.

The shoe retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports, which closed its doors at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skechers will be going into the former home of Pier 1 Imports at Rolling Acres Plaza
Skechers will be going into the former home of Pier 1 Imports at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Bids for the project are due the first week in November. A possible opening date for the store has not been disclosed.

Skechers USA, Inc. is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Calif. The company was founded in 1992 and is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Solution for anonymous complaint problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers a potential solution for anonymous complaint problems in The Villages.

We are so fortunate to have Gov. DeSantis’ leadership

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we are fortunate to to have Gov. DeSantis’ leadership here in Florida.

Presenting IDs at recreation centers and pools

A Village of Citrus Grove resident who works for the Recreation Department is asking fellow residents to willingly present their IDs at recreation centers and swimming pools.

Solution to parking problems at squares during events

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a solution to parking problems at the town square.

State Rep. Brett Hage earned his big paycheck

A Village of Springdale resident writes that State Rep. Brett Hage earned his big paycheck from The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos