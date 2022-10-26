Bradenton Recreation Center family pool to be refurbished

The Bradenton Recreation Center family pool will be closed for full pool refurbishment Friday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 18.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bradenton Recreation Center at (352) 674-8380.
