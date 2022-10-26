84.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Bradenton Recreation Center family pool to be refurbished

By Staff Report

The Bradenton Recreation Center family pool will be closed for full pool refurbishment Friday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 18.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bradenton Recreation Center at (352) 674-8380.

Photos

