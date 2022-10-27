‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages

A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer who spoke with the Illinois native noticed she was “extremely nervous” and she was “frantically explaining a recent encounter she had with a homeowner about taking items on the side of the road,” the report said. Milatz was asked for her documents and she told the officer she did not have the money to pay her automobile insurance and it had lapsed. A check with dispatch also revealed that her driver’s license has been suspended.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up a box that contained a crystal-like substance. A tube was found next it the box, and the tube had the same crystal-like substance that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

She was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.