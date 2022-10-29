Villagers should vote in their own self-interests on independent fire district referendum

Villagers should vote in their own self-interests on the independent fire district referendum on the ballot in Sumter County.

The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District referendum was placed on the Nov. 8 ballot as the result of a series of meetings in 2021 in which Villagers were worried about extraordinarily excessive wait times for ambulances, run by a third-party for-profit entity contracted through Sumter County. Villagers overwhelmingly concluded at the time they would be better off with an ambulance service operated by The Villages Public Safety Department.

The transfer of the ambulance service took place Oct. 1 and all indications are that it has already been a huge improvement. Ambulances are arriving promptly and those in need of care are being transported to medical facilities as needed.

To be clear, the ambulance transport operation is not part of the referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. However, it is an undeniable example of the kind of service being provided by The Villages Public Safety Department.

If approved, The Villages Public Safety Department will be independent from county control. It will be governed by residents of The Villages, elected by residents of The Villages within the proposed boundaries of The Villages. However, the board will initially be appointed by the governor. The board will operate within strict parameters and cannot deviate from the stated mission. The budget and operations will be transparent and open to the scrutiny of the media and residents.

Villagers want first-class facilities, amenities and services, and that is what they have come to expect. It would make sense that Villagers would vote in their own self-interests and support a department staffed by professionals whose life’s mission it is to protect your property and your life, as well as the lives of the people you love, your friends and neighbors.

We strongly encourage residents to support the referendum on Nov. 8.