Sunday, October 30, 2022
Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart

By David Towns

Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The resident of the Village of Bonnybrook has used the drop-off event to dispose of unneeded in past years and thanked the deputies for the service.

Douglas Wickham and Deputy Evans at the drug takeback event
Sumter County sheriffs deputies were ready to accept unwanted medicine at the event
Four sheriff’s deputies teamed up with Walmart lead pharmacy tech Tommy Holdener and the Sumter County Cap drug prevention coordinator Rozanne Grady and youth coordinator Braden Carnley to collect hundreds of pounds of drugs during the four-hour event. Over the years, the event has often collected 2,000 pounds of drugs which are incinerated. Grady said that Sumter County often collects three to four times the amount of drugs as surrounding counties.

Photos

